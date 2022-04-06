Spring fashion forward

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s spring, and a new array of fashion comes with the season. Natasha Harding of Cosmopolitan Magazine hit the runways and discovered some of the hottest recent trends. According to Harding, if you’re shopping for some new threads, here are the attention getters of the 2022 spring season: cutouts, lime green, mini-skirts, hot pink, halter necks, low rise, statement trouser suits, bras as tops, butter yellow, fringe, bright coordinates, feathers, and pleats. In her Vogue article, “The Best Street Style Looks of Spring 2022,” Emily Farra attributes the pandemic to how folks are dressing on the street, not the runway. Still, she witnesses bright and vibrant colors and mixing prints. Gender-fluid clothing and the less tailored suit and short skirts with high boots and bras for shirts are popular street styles. Kathryn McCann of today.com concurs with bright colors, short skirts, pleats, and baggy suit jackets, adding growing popularity for platform shoes and gingham puff-sleeved dresses.

We may not be in New York City, but the Defender perused a couple of local boutiques and chatted with resident Cabi stylist Liz Lafferty to get their take on what’s new in spring fashion.

The Grace and Lace Boutique is in downtown West Union. Brooklyn Young curates this chic bohemian boutique. Young says this spring; we can look for layered looks, textured fabrics, linen, more skirts, tiny florals, and lots of white. She agreed that cutouts are a youthful trend this year, and fringe is popular. Accessories are always key, and gold jewelry comes back strong and beaded earrings. Jute bags are in style, and rancher hats – are a tik-tok favorite. Studded sandals are all the rage in all shapes and textures.

Liz Lafferty has been representing cabi clothing for eighteen years. She supports women in choosing classic pieces. She said, “I hate to see people waste their money on trendy clothing; maybe purchase a piece or two because trends may be out by next season.” Some classic wardrobe pieces Lafferty recommends for spring are white jeans coupled with a smart jacket. Lafferty shares a little ditty, be careful, “If white is too tight – it’s not right.” She also advises investing in a good pair of quality jeans you can wear for years. She explains that cabi has something to offer all women, but the target audience is probably age 30 and up. Some things to look for this season are asymmetrical patterns, herringbone, and florals. Popular hues include greens, blues, and corals. In accessories, leopard print, and other animal prints, shoes and clothing are still on-trend. Throw in some gold jewelry paired with pearls, and you are classic and fashionable.

Kreation Boutique is another West Union shop that carries a simple, fashionable spring clothing line. As a consumer favorite, sales Associate Heather Lute pointed out the “brunch always” shirt in all cream with textured flowers and a gathered bust. She added, “Everybody loves a bodysuit – they are one of the first things people buy.” There were short shirts on display, and fringe was again a recurrent fashion embellishment. Faux leather high-waisted shorts and a multi-colored pastel jean jacket were new for the season. “Shackets,” which hit the market hot and heavy in the fall, are still selling steadily.

Whether you follow the runway, maintain a classic wardrobe, or opt for laid-back, trendy pieces, the new spring lines have many choices. Have fun, be comfortable, and remain true to your sense of style.