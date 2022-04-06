ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

No criminal charges in death of Amir Locke

By Scott Peterson
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo criminal charges will be filed in the death of Amir Locke. That’s the decision announced today by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. 22-year-old Amir Locke...

Comments / 0

