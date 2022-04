Mich. (WNEM)- The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. The Wolverines took time during their practice to call Kellen, a 17-year-old boy from Saginaw with cerebral palsy. Wheelchair-bound and non-verbal, Kellen has been matched with the squad through Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that pairs children who have serious illnesses and disabilities with college athletic teams across the country for a multi-year program.

