The cool down has arrived as high pressure has finally weakened and shifted east. Many areas inland stayed very warm, but overall cooler weather was very welcome! We are seeing more northerly winds and advisories are posted for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. High surf advisories are also posted for areas north of Point Conception and west and northwest facing beaches of Ventura County. Look for more wind and further cooling on Sunday with highs expected to be in the 60's and 70's.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO