ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bullet fired during argument hit 10-year-old girl on playground, Fresno police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Afq8x_0f1qwR7j00

The playground at the Park West Apartments in northwest Fresno is calm and vacant now.

But on Wednesday night, it's where a 10-year-old girl was shot.

Fresno police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Alamos and Marks around 7:30 pm.

One mother who lives in these apartments asked us not to show her face.

She tells Action News she originally thought the gunfire was fireworks and was shocked to learn a child was shot.

"All I heard was like, 'They shot her, they shot her.' When I came outside, I looked and all I saw was everybody running around, the little girl was getting picked up from the floor and brought to the front of the apartments."

Investigators believe shots were fired after an argument between two other people near the playground.

A 10-year-old girl is recovering after a bullet fired during an argument hit her in the leg late Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings and a window blown out by bullets, but no victim.

A short time later, police were notified of a 10-year-old girl who had been shot.

She was taken to CRMC.

"As if that was not bad enough, the bullet struck a femoral artery and she was bleeding internally," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

Now, detectives are working the case and gathering surveillance videos.

But neighbors on the next block are still worried.

"It sounded like it was back and forth, two different shooters are what it seemed like," says Kayla McKay. "It did sound extremely close and just wanted to make sure no one got hit with any stray bullets."

Kayla McKay says it's a good neighborhood, but this is not the first time she's heard bullets from behind her home.

"It's like a different side of town, literally being on this street versus that street over there," she said.

Lynn Lindsey has lived in the neighborhood for more than 32 years.

She says she while she does feel comfortable in her home, she still has to stay on guard.

"We hear the helicopters go over and that's sort of an assumption that something is going on," she said.

The Fresno Police Department says it's working hard to make the community safe.

"We can't do this alone," Lt. Dooley said. "We need our community's help. We need everybody's help to make acts of violence like this not occur. It's just not acceptable."

EDITOR'S NOTE: A correction has been made to the story above to indicate the child was at the playground at the time of the shooting. An earlier report stated the child had been inside an apartment at the time of the shooting. That was incorrect, and we regret the error.

Comments / 7

Iv Johnsonjr
3d ago

lets not go there this is about a little girl lets keep our prayers for this young girl speedy recovery no negative energy.

Reply
5
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Merced homicide “on the run,” police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are working to find a suspect in the death of a still-unidentified child found dead in a Merced residence Friday. According to Merced police, detectives met with Samantha Johnson, 30 of Hayward and mother of missing child Sophia Mason, after her arrest on a warrant related to “a child abuse incident that […]
MERCED, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl, police say

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Police arrested a man in Idaho Falls after they say he raped a 16-year-old girl. The man, 23-year-old Danilo Nitura, was at a house in Eve. Dr. where he reportedly gave a 16-year-old girl a drink that made her feel dizzy. Despite being told to stop, officials say Nitura engaged the girl sexually.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dooley
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bullets#Fresno Police Department#Action News#Crmc
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police looking for suspect in 2020 fatal shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a 2020 shooting outside a southwest Fresno gas station. Police say around 3:08 a.m. on March 5, 2020, they responded to reports of gunfire near a gas station on North Parkway Drive. When officers arrived, they said that they found two […]
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Four men shot, 18-year-old found dead in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were shot and the youngest died early Tuesday morning in Stockton. Stockton police said officers were still investigating around 7 a.m. on West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, after three of the men, ages 28, 29 and 46, were found with gunshot wounds just after midnight. Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva […]
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy