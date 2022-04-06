ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast to go on UK and Ireland tour

By GNM press office
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06agIF_0f1qdowP00
Guardian podcast Football Weekly Live Tour 2022 Photograph: The Guardian

Guardian Live has today (6 April) announced a UK and Ireland tour of the Guardian’s award-winning Football Weekly podcast during June and July 2022.

Football Weekly , presented by Max Rushden and Barry Glendenning, launched in 2006 and is one of the Guardian’s most popular and long-running podcasts.

The live tour will bring Max, Barry and a host of regular Football Weekly favourites to the stage, providing the podcast’s unique take on the world of football. There will also be special guests and opportunities for the audience to get involved in the antics.

Football Weekly has held many successful live events in the past, but this is the first time the Guardian podcast is embarking on a full nationwide live tour.

Football fans will find Max and Barry and fellow panellists in:

  • Leeds - Monday 13 June

  • Birmingham - Wednesday 15 June

  • Manchester - Sunday 19 June

  • Dublin - Tuesday 5 July

  • London - Friday 8 July and Saturday 9 July

  • Glasgow - Wednesday 13 July

Tickets for Football Weekly Live are available to buy now at Myticket.co.uk .

Max Rushden, host of Football Weekly , says: “It’s been so long I’ve forgotten what Barry looks like in the flesh. If you’d like to witness this ‘extraordinary event’, then be sure to buy a ticket. I am looking forward to playing the outtakes from adverts, not being censored by lawyers and trying to hawk the all new Football Weekly merchandise to people who are so high on life they are unable to make sensible decisions.”

Barry Glendenning, host of Football Weekly , says: “Having spent far too much time in recent years staring at Max Rushden’s stupid face on a laptop screen, I am really looking forward to getting out on the road with him in real life so that he can sit behind me on airplanes and trains repeatedly flicking my ear lobes, reminding me of that time he borrowed superstar DJ Trevor Nelson’s microwave oven and boring the arse off me with a steady stream of banal anecdotes about (and photos of) his and the current Mrs Rushden’s new baby. I am also hoping this tour will help Max, myself and other Football Weekly regulars reconnect (translation: drink beer) with a much-appreciated audience we fervently hope will come to see us during an otherwise mercifully football-free summer.”

A range of new Football Weekly merchandise will be available to purchase on the tour, including t-shirts, designed by Guardian football cartoonist David Squires and mugs referencing the best quotes from the podcast, as well as ‘half-and-half’ scarves printed with the faces of Max and Barry. Merchandise will also be available to purchase online here very soon.

Football Weekly regularly features at the top of the football and sports podcast charts in the UK and has won a number of sports industry awards, most recently at the Football Supporters’ Association Awards where it was named podcast of the year .

The Guardian has been creating podcasts for over fifteen years, with millions of listens every week. Global monthly listens to Guardian podcasts have increased by over 60% since the start of the pandemic (Feb 2020-March 2022).

The Football Weekly podcast is available to listen to from the Guardian, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast services.

-ends-

For more information please contact:

media.enquiries@theguardian.com

Notes to editors

The live tour is taking place in partnership with tour promoter Kilimanjaro Live .

About Guardian News & Media
Guardian News & Media (GNM) publishes theguardian.com , one of the world’s leading English-language news websites. Traffic from outside of the UK now represents around two-thirds of the Guardian’s total digital audience. In the UK, GNM publishes the Guardian newspaper six days a week, first published in 1821, and the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer.


Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Rushden
Person
Barry Glendenning
The Independent

Dublin fury over UK’s insistence on post-Brexit visa clearance scheme at Northern Ireland border

Dublin has issued a protest at the UK government’s insistence on imposing controls on non-Irish EU citizens crossing the border into Northern Ireland.Conservatives last night voted to reinstate for a US-style visa waiver requiring EU citizens who are not Irish to apply online for pre-travel clearance –known as Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) –before entering the UK at the Irish border.Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney denounced the decision as “regrettable” and said that Dublin’s concerns over disruption to free movement on the island of Ireland had been “ignored” by London.But Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis insisted that it would not result...
POLITICS
NME

Stormzy announces his third album at first night of UK and Ireland tour

Stormzy has confirmed that his third studio album will arrive this year. The Croydon MC made the announcement during the first show of his 2022 UK and Ireland arena tour in Cardiff last night (March 13). At one point in the gig, the crowd saw a video consisting of studio shots of Stormzy recording the upcoming LP.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Weekly#Ireland#Uk#Leeds Monday 13
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

232K+
Followers
63K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy