ST. LOUIS – As part of upcoming work on the I-255 bridge over the Mississippi River, crews will close one lane of westbound I-255 over Koch Road in south St. Louis County. Starting at midnight, Friday, March 18th, crews will close one lane on westbound I-255 at the bridge for pavement repairs. The repairs are needed to ensure the bridge is in good condition to handle the extra traffic expected when the eastbound I-255 bridge over the Mississippi River closes in April and traffic is shifted to the westbound bridge.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 20 DAYS AGO