ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Discussion on comedy culture to be hosted by National Association of Black Journalists

By Southeast Arrow
southeastarrow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Missouri State University’s National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is hosting...

www.southeastarrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#University Center#Nabj#The University Center
Deadline

Eric Boehlert Dies: Media Critic For Media Matters & Salon, Founder Of Press Run Newsletter Killed In Bike Accident At 57

Click here to read the full article. Eric Boehlert, a media critic devoted to calling out right-wing misinformation through his writing at Media Matters for America, Salon, Daily Kos and most recently as the founder of the Press Run website, died Monday in a bike accident. He was 57. His death was announced on Twitter today by journalist and friend Soledad O’Brien, who called Boehlert “a fierce and fearless defender of the truth.” Boehlert was struck by a train while biking in Montclair, New Jersey; Montclair police reported yesterday that a man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosts photo exhibit on Native-American culture

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council is hosting a new photography exhibit focusing on the life and history of Southeastern Native-Americans. The photos, which are displayed at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, were taken by Tammy Greer, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Southern Miss and the director of the USM Center for American-Indian Research and Studies.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Essence

ESSENCE Wins A 2022 National Magazine Award for Photography

The recognition is for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue. The American Society of Magazine Editors presented their 2022 ASME Awards last night and ESSENCE walked away a winner in the photography category for the images, “Of Earth & Sky,” by Lorna Simpson from the January/February 2021 issue.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheConversationAU

Below the Line: introducing The Conversation's new election podcast, hosted by Jon Faine

From the polls to party spin to election promises, Below the Line is a limited-edition podcast unpacking party lines and policies during the 2022 Australian federal election campaign. Hosting the conversation is award-winning broadcaster and former ABC Melbourne mornings presenter, Jon Faine, now a Vice Chancellor’s Fellow at the University of Melbourne. He’ll be joined by political scientists Anika Gauja and Simon Jackman from the University of Sydney and La Trobe University’s Andrea Carson, to talk about the issues that matter to you. Below the Line is brought to you by The Conversation and La Trobe University twice weekly until polling day. Listen to the first episode, in which our panel discusses personalities and pre-selections, when the election will likely be called, and the most probable election date. Together, our experts outline the issues that are expected to feature prominently during the campaign and the key challenges for the Coalition seeking re-election for a fourth term in government. And tune in to hear why this election campaign is expected to “get dirty”. Produced by Courtney Carthy and Benjamin Clark. Image credit: Sarah Rhodes/AAP
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy