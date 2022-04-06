Discussion on comedy culture to be hosted by National Association of Black Journalists

From the polls to party spin to election promises, Below the Line is a limited-edition podcast unpacking party lines and policies during the 2022 Australian federal election campaign. Hosting the conversation is award-winning broadcaster and former ABC Melbourne mornings presenter, Jon Faine, now a Vice Chancellor’s Fellow at the University of Melbourne. He’ll be joined by political scientists Anika Gauja and Simon Jackman from the University of Sydney and La Trobe University’s Andrea Carson, to talk about the issues that matter to you. Below the Line is brought to you by The Conversation and La Trobe University twice weekly until polling day. Listen to the first episode, in which our panel discusses personalities and pre-selections, when the election will likely be called, and the most probable election date. Together, our experts outline the issues that are expected to feature prominently during the campaign and the key challenges for the Coalition seeking re-election for a fourth term in government. And tune in to hear why this election campaign is expected to “get dirty”. Produced by Courtney Carthy and Benjamin Clark. Image credit: Sarah Rhodes/AAP

