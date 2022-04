South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant’s college career is over. The Gamecocks’ senior announced Friday afternoon he was entering the NBA Draft and hiring an agent. “This journey has been nothing but life-changing for me. First, I would like to give praise to the Lord because none of this is possible without him. I would like to thank my family and friends for always having my back through times,” he wrote.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO