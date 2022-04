Walt Disney World has designated nearly 80 acres of its land near its famous Central Florida theme parks to build more than 1,300 affordable housing units. The announcement comes less than a week after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said he would consider repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself following Disney taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law.

