Opelousas, LA

ICYMI: Opelousas police officer praised for the way he helped child having a bad day

By Sarah Culpepper, Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vznvf_0f1p1wmp00

UPDATE: 04/10/22 10:00 p.m. A photo of a police officer from Opelousas lending a helping hand to a young boy went viral last week.

The boy was worried about forgetting to bring the right folder to school and that’s when Lt. Frank Boudreaux of the Opelousas Police Department stepped in.

News Ten’s Sarah Culpepper has the story.

“It makes me proud to be a part of this agency. This is the type of thing we try to strive for as an agency, to be more connected with the community.

Opelousas Police Lt. Frank Boudreaux noticed a child having a bad morning while waiting to cross the street to get to school.

Boudreaux bent down to talk to the child and wiped away the tears streaming down his face.

“I asked him if he wanted to get himself together before he crossed and he shook his head yeah.”

We have now learned why little man was having a bad day.

“He was upset because he didn’t have the right folder in his book sack to go to school, and he thought he was gonna get in trouble with the teacher.”

Boudreaux is the school resource officer at Park Vista elementary, where he also directs traffic for morning and afternoon car rider drop off.

“I told him that it would be okay, I don’t think the teacher will be too mad at you. It will be alright. When you’re ready to cross, then we will both cross.”

Lt. Boudreaux says that any child that needs anything can always ask an officer for help, even if you’re just having a bad day.

He said any officer in his position would have done the same thing.

“A lot of kids don’t feel they can approach law enforcement and that’s part why it is so important to be approachable to children and be in the community.”

Comments / 2

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

