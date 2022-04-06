Britain investigates increase in hepatitis cases in children

April 6 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Wednesday said it was investigating an increase in hepatitis cases in children.

The agency said it has recently detected higher-than-usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children. In England, approximately 60 cases are under investigation in children under 10. Similar cases are being assessed in Scotland as well, the UKHSA said.

