VILLAGE OF MINOA – Following a period of inner-department turmoil, a new fire chief has been appointed in Minoa. The naming of Shawn Tompkins to the part-time position trails this winter’s investigation into complaints leveled against former chief Matt McGarrity just after his re-election. That nearly one-month fact-finding probe resulted in the dismissal of all charges filed, though by then, 15 firefighters from the all-volunteer department had already submitted leaves of absence in protest.

MINOA, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO