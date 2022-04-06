Pike nonprofits affected by Covid-19 can apply for up to $25,000
3 days ago
Milford. The Pike County Commissioners have announced a new grant program for nonprofit organizations. The Pike County Nonprofit Recovery Fund will provide organizations that have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with up to...
You have to apply to get benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It is designed to provide support for families struggling to pay for food. SNAP, otherwise known as food stamps, offers low-income individuals financial support to buy food. The program is funded by the federal government, but is administered through the state. Read more about it here.
Coweta County is inviting local nonprofit organizations to apply for grants from the county's portion of American Rescue Plant Act funding. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, and are for projects that support equitable economic recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency for Coweta County residents and/or businesses, or address systemic public health and economic challenges that may have contributed to more severe impacts of the pandemic among low-income communities and people of color.
The White House has warned that the federal government will be losing COVID-19 funding soon. A fact sheet released on the White House’s website outlines the implications if Congress does not approve more funding. If no additional funding is passed, treatment and testing for doctors and medical providers will...
A BIG new stimulus check could be on the way in just a matter of months. Maine's governor has proposed $850 stimulus checks for residents. If approved, the checks could go out as soon as June. Governor Janet Mills’ proposal is to give back part of the state's budget surplus...
Last child tax credit payment amount explained: how much will you get?. Four days until $1,800 payments to families - are you eligible?. Child tax credit 2021: How much is it and when will I get it?. A PROPOSED payment program could give parents $350 every month, starting four months...
DIRECT payments worth $500 are starting to go out to hundreds of thousands of Americans. The funds are a part of the Essential Employee Premium Pay program, which is providing a total of $460million of aid to eligible workers in Massachusetts. There will be two rounds of payments, with the...
Recently we received the following email from a reader:. I would like to know if I live off my Social Security check and have no other income must I file a federal tax return? I have a yearly income of $21,000. My living and medical expenses takes up most of that. I really appreciate any advice you can give me on this matter.
Millions of Americans collect Social Security each month, and for many it’s their only source of income. What happens with tax returns?. Your chances of paying taxes are lower if Social Security is your only source of income, but it really depends on the situation. If your only income...
HEALTHY eating has its monetary rewards for food stamp claimants. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has partnered with several organizations to provide matching money when recipients purchase fruits and vegetables. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees SNAP. More than 41.5million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month. Various organizations...
More people than ever will qualify for expanded tax credits this year. Current Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit (CTC) expansion benefits could play an important role in reducing poverty and the racial wealth gap. The EITC expansion benefits more than 17 million workers in the U.S. not raising children at home. Yet one in five of all workers eligible for the EITC don't take advantage of this benefit each year – likely because they are unaware they qualify. This results in billions of dollars in unclaimed benefits. With so many newly eligible workers this year, it’s important to help get the word out about who qualifies and how to get this credit.
As tax day nears, many parents stand to get the remaining sums of the more generous child tax credit for 2021. However, a recent survey from the Bipartisan Policy Center and Morning Consult finds many parents are not aware more money could be coming to them. "A pretty significant portion...
The pandemic disrupted the nonprofit sector like never before. Nonprofits learned how to pivot their business models, held fundraising events through virtual platforms, adjusted theories of change, and looked at their staffing models from a new lens. Now that we see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, the team at NPO.net, a nonprofit job board serving the Chicago region, wondered how COVID-19 impacted nonprofit employers and job seekers.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Does the thought of doing your taxes on top of caring for your kids make your head spin?. Take a deep breath: We found several tax breaks for parents. Whether your children are swaddled newborns or teens seeking college degrees,...
You may need to file a federal tax return extension for many reasons, including delays in receiving tax statements, living in another country—or you simply need more time getting organized. If you file a tax extension, your deadline for filing is Oct. 17. Usually, the tax deadline is Oct....
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program. As of 2021, 41.5 million Americans participated in the SNAP program, which...
Tax returns and formsPhoto by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons) Have you been putting off doing your taxes? If so, that's okay because you still have time to file. I also have some important tax information that can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. First, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The ARP allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. That's right, you can get money if you missed work due to COVID-19. You can read more on this here from the IRS.
Penn Twp. supervisors have hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit of the municipality’s finances, saying there’s too much disorganization from decisions of past boards and an outgoing treasurer. “It is well merited that we move forward with this for our citizens,” Supervisor Karen Potteiger said...
