Pike County, PA

Pike nonprofits affected by Covid-19 can apply for up to $25,000

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford. The Pike County Commissioners have announced a new grant program for nonprofit organizations. The Pike County Nonprofit Recovery Fund will provide organizations that have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with up to...

