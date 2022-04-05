ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otoe County, NE

Seattle man charged with cocaine on Highway 2

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY – A Seattle man is charged with possession of cocaine and brass...

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Sentenced on Federal Cocaine Charge

A New Bedford man with an apparent history of firearms violations was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for trafficking cocaine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jamareh Allen, 26, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in May 2021 to one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBW

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
KINGSDOWN, KS
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
WHO 13

Police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
DES MOINES, IA

