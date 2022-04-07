ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Dead, Woman Seriously Hurt In South Minneapolis Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Wednesday evening inside a south Minneapolis apartment building.

Police say it happened at about 8:32 p.m. on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South, near East Phillips Park. Officers arrived to find the two gunshot victims, one of whom died at the scene. The injured woman, who is in her early 20s, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the victims knew each other or were residents of the building. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

