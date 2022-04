Jim Leonhard made it clear the way the University of Wisconsin football team used the transfer portal this offseason was the exception, not the rule. The Badgers added to their roster three transfer cornerbacks, all of whom have at least five years of experience at the college level, to offset losses at the position. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams both graduated, Donte Burton and Deron Harrell hit the transfer portal in the middle of last season and starting nickel corner Dean Engram moved to wide...

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO