WXPN is looking for an Assistant Program Director. WXPN, the public media organization from the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia, is looking for an Assistant Program Director. Reporting to the Assistant Station Manager for Programming, the Assistant Program Director is responsible for managing the staff to work towards the overall sound and quality of WXPN’s non-commercial Triple A music service on radio and digital platforms. This includes supervision of on-air hosts and music programming staff, ensuring the format is successfully implemented and audience-focused, and collaborating with other departments to help achieve audience, revenue, and organizational goals. The APD will be a primary back-up on-air host.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO