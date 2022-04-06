ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Re-Envisioning Public Safety in Riverside County

aclusocal.org
 2 days ago

Riverside County has an incarceration problem. Historically, the Inland Region has relied on cages and over policing to “fix” social problems rather than addressing their root causes. To re-envision what public safety can look...

www.aclusocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
WEHOville.com

Council postpones Public Safety Update

City Council postponed its much-anticipated Public Safety Update at the 11th hour last night to allow staff to tweak the report and correct inaccuracies. “There is information that needs to be clarified by staff in the staff report itself in some of the documents that have been provided, so we want to provide those clarifications and more context at a future meeting for further discussion,” said City Manager David Wilson.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

LA cop watchdog says there are 41 members of the Executioners and Banditos gangs operating of out Compton and East Los Angeles Sheriff's Stations

Los Angeles county officials claim that dozens of deputies operating out of two of the city's sheriff's stations are members violent gangs. On Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman, the top watchdog for the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, claimed that there are currently 11 deputies operating out of the East L.A. sheriff's station that belong to the Banditos gang and 30 members of the Executioners gang currently operating from the Compton sheriff's station.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socal#Riverside Justice Table
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
KTLA.com

L.A. County Supervisor explains new guaranteed income pilot program

The co-author of L.A. County’s new guaranteed income program stopped by KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News to explain how residents can apply to receive $1,000 per month for three years as part of the county’s “Breathe” pilot program. Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell of L.A. County’s Second...
POLITICS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Parolee charged with burglarizing a dozen Riverside County businesses

MURRIETA — A 21-year-old parolee accused of breaking into nearly a dozen businesses in Lake Elsinore, Temecula and Wildomar was charged Monday with multiple counts of felony burglary. K-John Henry Sands of Compton was arrested Thursday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta following a Riverside County...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Chief Michel Moore criticizes suspect-handling in follow-home robbery arrests

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said robberies involving guns in the city increased by 70 percent this year. That's why he has some sharp criticism for how suspects are handled or not handled after they're arrested.Cell phone video of an armed robbery in January is part of a growing case file against 18-year-old Matthew Adams, who was arrested alongside Eric Wilson, 32 and Jayon Sparks, 24."He's definitely violent. He's definitely armed and so his involvement is significant," said LAPD Lt. Ben Fernandes.The supervisor of LAPD's recently formed Follow Home Task Force says all of Adams' alleged crimes had something in common. "Handguns....
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy