Re-Envisioning Public Safety in Riverside County

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said robberies involving guns in the city increased by 70 percent this year. That's why he has some sharp criticism for how suspects are handled or not handled after they're arrested.Cell phone video of an armed robbery in January is part of a growing case file against 18-year-old Matthew Adams, who was arrested alongside Eric Wilson, 32 and Jayon Sparks, 24."He's definitely violent. He's definitely armed and so his involvement is significant," said LAPD Lt. Ben Fernandes.The supervisor of LAPD's recently formed Follow Home Task Force says all of Adams' alleged crimes had something in common. "Handguns....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO