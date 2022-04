Louisiana Softball dropping a heartbreaker to McNeese 6-5 in 13 innings. The Cajuns led 3-1 in the 6th, before the Cowgirls' Jil Poullard tied the game with a 2 RBI single. In extras, Louisiana charged ahead in the 11th thanks to a Kramer Eschete 2 RBI single, giving the Cajuns a 5-3 lead. But the Cowgirls responded with a Kendall Talley RBI to make it 5-4. Then on what could've been the game-sealing strikeout of Poullard, a throwing error allowed Talley to score the game-tying run.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO