Roxana's Connor House had two hits and two RBI along with pitching a complete game in the Shells' win over Red Bud on Wednesday at Roxana. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) The Roxana Shells did all of their scoring in the fourth inning and it held up to beat the Red Bud Musketeers 4-2 in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday at Roxana Park.

ROXANA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO