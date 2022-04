BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't had the chance to check out the exhibit of 'Tim Russert's Office' at the Buffalo History Museum, time is running out. The display recreates the life and office of the late Buffalo native and long-time host of Meet the Press. Russert died in 2008. A year later, the Newseum in Washington, DC first opened this exhibit. It features artifacts from his NBC workspace, including numerous connections to his hometown including keepsakes, children's drawings and Buffalo Bills memorabilia.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO