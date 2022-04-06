Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.

