WTOP

Ford’s Theatre presents world premiere musical ‘Grace’ on Black culinary tradition

The Black culinary experience transcends taste buds to pass down family traditions. Ford’s Theatre presents the world premiere of “Grace” from March 19 to May 14. “It’s a seminal day in a family, the Mintons, who have lost their matriarch,” Director Robert Barry Fleming told WTOP. “It’s a family who has over a 100-year culinary tradition of African American food, gathering for this celebration of life of their Gran’Me. … It’s a project borne out of a real investigation in culinary traditions; how much that represents culture.”
CBS News

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad sharing life beyond cancer

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
HollywoodLife

Bobby Rydell: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Dead At 79

Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.
CBS News

Jon Batiste on the healing power of music and love

When this year's Grammy nominations were announced, Jon Batiste heard his name 11 times – the most of any artist this year. Eight nominations were for his album "We Are," and three for his work on the soundtrack of the movie "Soul." Correspondent Jim Axelrod said, "They just kept...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bobby Rydell, Pop Singer and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor, Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, the pop singer and onetime teen idol from Philadelphia who starred opposite Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie, has died. He was 79. Rydell died Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. He was still touring and scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45June Brown, British Soap Icon Who Played Dot Cotton on 'EastEnders' for More Than 30 Years, Dies at 95 After hitting it big with such...
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Rolling Stone

Watch Bob Weir and Tyler Childers Cover Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’ at All-Star New York Gig

Click here to read the full article. Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros played two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York this weekend, bringing out an all-star list of guest performers that included Tyler Childers, John Mayer, Brittney Spencer, and bassist Ron Carter to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Weir’s album Ace. For one of Childers’ appearances, the Kentucky singer-songwriter sang Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” which the Grateful Dead performed often on tour. Childers and Weir start the song off with their guitars, Childers handling the fingerstyle figure that opens it and Weir peeling off the song’s signature...
Bangor Daily News

Some Theatre Company to present ‘SpongeBob the Musical’

BANGOR – Some Theatre Company is continuing the theatre season with the magical underwater adventure “SpongeBob the Musical.”. While many people are familiar with the cartoon, this show sees SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and friends navigate a dangerous volcano that’s going to destroy Bikini Bottom. The ensemble cast...
TiffinOhio.net

Heidelberg School of Music & Theatre to present concert

Tiffin, Ohio — Dr. Carol Dusdieker, director of Heidelberg University’s School of Music & Theatre, will present a faculty recital in recognition of Women’s History Month this Friday (March 18) at 7 p.m., in Brenneman Music Hall. Dusdieker, a soprano, will be joined by pianist Dr. Timothy...
New Jersey Stage

AOMDT presents An Evening of Love, Music, Dance & Theatre

(RIDGEWOOD, NJ) -- Art of Motion Dance Theatre presents a special night on Sunday, April 3 at the HeART in Motion Studio in Ridgewood. The event features a staged theatrical reading of A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" starring Sally Ann Tumas-Skoric and Stephen Innocenzi. The program will open with a prelude of music, live vocals featuring Wendy Lane Bailey, and a special dance performance by Janette Dishuk (AOMDT) with guest ballroom partner Arsen Sargsyan. The evening, which runs from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, will include refreshments, small plates of charcuterie & chocolate, raffle prizes, and post-performance talk back with the actors.
