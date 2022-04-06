ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessie Coleman amongst iconic women to be honored on US Quarter in 2023

By Nevaeh Richardson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Mint announced that Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman pilot will be among five iconic women featured on the US quarter 2023 edition. Coleman was born in Atlanta, Texas in 1892 as the tenth child out...

