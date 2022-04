Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law March 23 that makes it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker. The legislation makes it a felony to commit battery against or threaten a healthcare worker "if the battery or threat is in response to an action taken by the healthcare provider in his or her official capacity, or in response to something that happened at the healthcare facility." It expands on a 2020 law that makes battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or an individual working in an emergency department a felony.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO