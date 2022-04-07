ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 men posed as federal agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers: Court documents

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZAqx_0f1mQXmV00

Four members of the United States Secret Service , including one member who was on first lady Jill Biden's protective detail, were suspended after they allegedly associated with and were provided gifts from two men who are accused of pretending to be Homeland Security Investigations agents.

The two men, Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, were charged with impersonating federal law enforcement officers and allegedly provided members of the Secret Service gifts such as rent-free apartments totaling $40,000, surveillance systems, a drone, law enforcement paraphernalia and more, court documents said.

"All personnel involved in this matter are on administrative leave and are restricted from accessing Secret Service facilities, equipment and systems. The Secret Service adheres to the highest levels of professional standards and conduct and will remain in active coordination with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security," the Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday night.

MORE: Secret Service paying over $30K per month for Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden

Taherzadeh and Ali allegedly posed as "Special Police," claiming "to be involved in undercover gang-related investigations as well as conducting investigations related to the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6 ," according to court documents unsealed Wednesday night.

Taherzadeh went so far as to show someone who is identified in court documents as "Witness 1" an "HSI casefile" they were "working on" that was marked "confidential." They even went so far as to have identical Chevy Tahoes fitted with police lights.

"TAHERZADEH told Witness 1 that as part of the recruiting process, TAHERZADEH would have to shoot Witness 1 with an air rifle in order to evaluate Witness 1's reaction and pain tolerance. According to Witness 1, because he/she believed this was part of the DHS/HSI recruiting process, he/she agreed to be shot and subsequently was shot by TAHERZADEH. During the shooting, ALI was present."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sj331_0f1mQXmV00
United States District Court for the District of Columbia - PHOTO: Taherzadeh has sent Witness 2 several photos of police gear in his apartment. In the photo, Pelican cases, which are often used to carry firearms, appear on a shelf behind Taherzadeh.

Another witness who was interviewed in court documents, and is on the first lady's detail, was told by Taherzadeh that he was on a "covert task force" and he provided many favors to residents who were members of law enforcement. He also offered to gift the unnamed witness an AR-style rifle.

Additionally, the unnamed Secret Service agent on the first lady's detail was told by Taherzadeh that he had the same agency gun the witness did.

MORE: DHS 'identified specific threat information' related to Jan. 6: Watchdog

"TAHERZADEH came to Witness 2's apartment carrying a Glock 19 Generation 5 in an Ayin Tactical Holster. TAHERZADEH stated that he had an extra holster and wanted to give Witness 2 the Ayin Tactical Holster for Witness 2's newly issued Glock 19 Generation 5. Witness 2 is still in possession of this holster."

Another witness, who is not named, allegedly saw Taherzadeh's fraudulent Department of Homeland Security computer and Federal Training Center certificate.

The men told residents of the Navy Yard apartment complex where they lived that they were renting out apartments paid for by the DHS and set up a surveillance system around the apartment complex in which residents could access it at any time from their mobile device.

"These residents stated that they believe that TAHERZADEH and ALI had access to personal information of all the residents at the apartment complex."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kSBou_0f1mQXmV00
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia - PHOTO: In furtherance of his efforts to represent himself to be a member of DHS/HSI, Taherzadeh allegedly sent Witness 2 a photo in an HSI “vest,” according to court documents.

One witness believed the two men had access codes to everywhere in the building due to them posing as law enforcement.

MORE: Secret Service protection extended to Trump family members, ex-staffers

Taherzadeh allegedly walked up to another DHS employee who worked for HSI. However, when the employee looked him up in the database, he could not be found.

The investigation began when the suspects were witnesses to an assault involving a letter carrier and Postal Inspection Agents interviewed them.

"The USPIS Inspector provided this information to the DHS Office of Inspector General, which then referred the information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further investigation. It was at this point that the FBI began its investigation, which corroborated the statements of residents obtained by the USPIS Inspector," court documents said.

The names of the suspended Secret Service members have not been released. The court documents did not say when these alleged interactions occurred.

Comments / 18

The Shankster
13h ago

This is why our Founding Father's wrote the Declaration of Independence. It's OUR right to remove such Governments like the installed one today. We the People can legally remove this entire Government right now. LET'S DO THIS!

Reply
5
Antonio Castro
12h ago

The 2 officers should be fire immediately nothing but greed. They need to do better background checks

Reply
5
KAM K
23h ago

Sip☕️ It goes to show the infiltration in this Country is real and it hasn't stop. Unfortunate people can be deceived at the top. Impersonating is a serious offense that's how, those twin towers got hit. Sad, now you can't eat or drink with them behind the take over. Them perpetrators want to see the US sink. Smh

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Man accused of impersonating federal agent mentioned ties to Pakistani intelligence

A man accused of impersonating a federal agent mentioned ties to Pakistani intelligence and had Pakistani and Iranian visas. One of the two men arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officials and giving real Secret Service agents gifts and free apartments in Washington, DC claimed to have links to Pakistani intelligence. He also had visas showing that he travelled to Pakistan and Iran, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested on Wednesday. The FBI raided a luxury apartment building in the southeastern part of the US capital, where the men were staying and where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#The Secret Service
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Border Agents Stop Bologna From Being Smuggled Into the U.S.

March 11, 2022 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 230 pounds of pork bologna that people were trying to illegally smuggle into the United States last month at border crossings in Texas. Agents made two other bologna seizures in January, the CBP said. In one of those cases,...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Man caught with dozens of lizards in his clothes charged with smuggling 1,700 reptiles into US

A 30-year-old man who allegedly smuggled more than 1,700 reptiles into the US from Mexico was indicted on federal charges on Thursday. The Los Angeles Times reports that some of the animals were smuggled inside his clothing. Jose Manuel Perez is facing two counts of wildlife trafficking, nine counts of smuggling goods into the US, and a count of conspiracy as he was allegedly transporting the animals for a black-market business. Stephanie Perez, Mr Perez's sister, 25, was also charged with conspiracy. According to prosecutors, Mr Prerez, his sister, and others used social media to buy, sell and arrange...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy