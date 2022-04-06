ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Park, MI

Psychedelics, Household Hazardous Waste, & More! | Full Megacast, April 6, 2022

civiccentertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re joined by Luke Lando from Hazel Park City Council, who talks about the overall view of the legality of psychedelics and psilocybin. When he approached his community...

civiccentertv.com

Comments / 0

US News and World Report

Tennessee Crews to Collect Hazardous Waste in 3 Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — environmental officials say crews will be in Fayette, Hamblen and Roane counties this weekend to collect hazardous waste. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its mobile household hazardous waste collection units will be in the three counties on Saturday. There is no cost...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Hazardous Waste Day set for June 25

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to hire vendors for its 2022 Hazardous Waste Day, tentatively setting the event for June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School. Household hazardous waste disposal company Tradebe was hired again this year, to assist residents of Warren County in the disposal...
PennLive.com

Cumberland County to hold disposal events for hazardous waste

Cumberland County will host four household hazardous waste disposal events this year that are available to county residents and small businesses. All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, a press release said.
2 On Your Side

ECDEP to hold spring hazardous waste event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection event. The event is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Southtowns. The drive-thru event will be by appointment only. Registration...
The Oak Ridger

Citywide household trash pickup to begin April 4

The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 4. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the schedule as closely as possible. The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at http://bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2022. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

