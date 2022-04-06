Psychedelics, Household Hazardous Waste, & More! | Full Megacast, April 6, 2022

Across Canada, many people have compost containers in their backyards, while others live in towns and cities where compostable items are collected in separate bins on trash day. An Ottawa company has introduced a third way for residents to keep table scraps out of the landfill site. It’s called the...
Plaistow and Atkinson, N.H., are again participating in a multi-town Municipal Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in April. The towns are also joined by Danville, Hampstead, Chester and Kingston Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main St., Plaistow. Proof of residency is required and there...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — environmental officials say crews will be in Fayette, Hamblen and Roane counties this weekend to collect hazardous waste. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its mobile household hazardous waste collection units will be in the three counties on Saturday. There is no cost...
The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to hire vendors for its 2022 Hazardous Waste Day, tentatively setting the event for June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School. Household hazardous waste disposal company Tradebe was hired again this year, to assist residents of Warren County in the disposal...
Cumberland County will host four household hazardous waste disposal events this year that are available to county residents and small businesses. All participants must pre-register online for a specific time and date. Participants will drop off household hazardous waste at the county recycling center, at 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle, a press release said.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection event. The event is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Southtowns. The drive-thru event will be by appointment only. Registration...
FARMINGTON — A free household hazardous waste collection day is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and unincorporated parts of San Juan County are invited to bring their...
The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 4. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the schedule as closely as possible. The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at http://bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2022. Note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.
Over 736-THOUSAND tons of household waste collected at the Ontario County Landfill last year was accepted by Casella Waste Systems. The state-approved operating permit for Casella allows up to 900-THOUSAND tons of waste to be collected. The Finger Lakes Times reports the landfill generated 25.9-MILLION gallons of leachate last year,...
