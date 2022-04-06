ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tribute Concert to Dr. King,‘Living the Dream . . . ‘Coming to Kennedy Center

By D. Kevin McNeir – Senior Editor
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnPjs_0f1mO40z00

Rescheduled from January 2022, The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the combined gospel choirs of Washington Performing Arts will co-present a celebrated annual event in the District, “Living the Dream…Singing the Dream” – a tribute concert paying tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The post Tribute Concert to Dr. King,<br>‘Living the Dream . . . ‘<br>Coming to Kennedy Center appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

George Floyd remembered in new choral work

The death of George Floyd nearly two years ago triggered mass protests across the US and around the world after a video was shared online showing a white police officer, since convicted of murder, holding his knee on the Black man's neck until he stopped breathing. Composer Adolphus Hailstork and...
MUSIC
WJLA

COAL + ICE exhibit premieres at the Reach at the Kennedy Center

7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Coal + Ice at the Reach at the Kennedy Center, on display through April 22nd. "COAL + ICE is a documentary photography exhibition that brings together the work of over 50 photographers and video artists from around the world to visualize the climate crisis – its causes and consequences – as a large-scale immersive experience. COAL + ICE is co-curated by Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas and renowned exhibition designer Jeroen de Vries, and led by Orville Schell, the Arthur Ross Director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society. Asia Society is honored to collaborate with the Kennedy Center to bring COAL + ICE to our nation’s capital for its East Coast premiere, March 15th to April 22nd, 2022. COAL + ICE will be uniquely adapted for the Kennedy Center. 48 projectors will illuminate the 30,000-square-foot exhibition space built on the Kennedy Center’s REACH Plaza."
PHOTOGRAPHY
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WVNS

Theatre West Virginia announces tribute concert series

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia will be kicking off their summer concert tribute series on June 19, 2022 at their outdoor theatre located in Grandview. Tributes to John Denver, Elvis, Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles will be played as well as a performance from Phill Dirt and the Dozers, who has played for Theatre […]
PERFORMING ARTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Broadway in Orlando: See which shows are coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced its Broadway season lineup on Friday. The season will include eight new and two previously announced shows, including “Hamilton,” “SIX,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Chicago,” “My Fair Lady” and “Beetlejuice.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
964
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy