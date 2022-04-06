Tribute Concert to Dr. King,‘Living the Dream . . . ‘Coming to Kennedy Center
Rescheduled from January 2022, The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the combined gospel choirs of Washington Performing Arts will co-present a celebrated annual event in the District, “Living the Dream…Singing the Dream” – a tribute concert paying tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The post Tribute Concert to Dr. King,<br>‘Living the Dream . . . ‘<br>Coming to Kennedy Center appeared first on The Washington Informer .
Comments / 0