Tribute Concert to Dr. King,‘Living the Dream . . . ‘Coming to Kennedy Center

7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Coal + Ice at the Reach at the Kennedy Center, on display through April 22nd. "COAL + ICE is a documentary photography exhibition that brings together the work of over 50 photographers and video artists from around the world to visualize the climate crisis – its causes and consequences – as a large-scale immersive experience. COAL + ICE is co-curated by Magnum photographer Susan Meiselas and renowned exhibition designer Jeroen de Vries, and led by Orville Schell, the Arthur Ross Director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society. Asia Society is honored to collaborate with the Kennedy Center to bring COAL + ICE to our nation’s capital for its East Coast premiere, March 15th to April 22nd, 2022. COAL + ICE will be uniquely adapted for the Kennedy Center. 48 projectors will illuminate the 30,000-square-foot exhibition space built on the Kennedy Center’s REACH Plaza."

