Boris Johnson has stated the “basic facts of biology” are “overwhelmingly important” after being asked about trans rights in parliament.It comes after Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, recently argued “trans women are women” and noted this is expressly defined in UK law.Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “When it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important.”The PM did also state that when people are keen to “make a transition in their lives” they must be “treated with the maximum possible generosity and respect”....

SOCIETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO