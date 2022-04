Cyclists who use road bike cleats bike shoes to help squeeze every bit of performance from their cycling, may be interested in a new tool that allows you to properly install road bike cleats and is “unlike any existing product on the market today” say it’s creators. The Cleat Key has been designed to support both Look Keo and Shimano SPD-SL road cleats and once your cleats are positioned correctly will ensure maximum power and performance as well as decreasing any risk of injury.

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO