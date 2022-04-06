ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Furever Friends #214

By Quicksie 98.3
quicksie983.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have two new animals looking for a new home. Since...

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
KFOX 14

El Paso's Most Wanted FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Supplies Plus
WCIA

Finding Natasha her Furever Family with Hospice Hearts

Elaine Estes, volunteer with Hospice Hearts, introduces us to Natasha who is currently looking for her furever family. We take orphans for families whos owners can no longer take care of them do to entering assisted living, nursing home or their family passes away. But being as we have space the rescue groups work together to place to get animals into forever homes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FOX Carolina

Four-Legged Friends: Chomp

Some people are starting to buy in bulk to reduce costs. The demand for property that can accommodate horses is on the rise in South Carolina.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
The Infatuation

Chinese Friends Restaurant

Next to Mandarin Plaza and across from the brightly lit Royal Pagoda Hotel (which we could stare at forever) is Chinese Friends, a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant that’s been open since 1973. On any given night, you might wander in and catch one of the owners chatting with a regular, and if you place a pick-up order and arrive way later than intended, it’s likely they'll make the food again. There’s a lot happening on the menu (like a mushu pork burrito), but we’ll make things easy: get the house special shrimp. This is non-negotiable. There are plenty of fantastic fried shrimp dishes in the neighborhood, but almost none compare to the one served here. It’s made with teeny tiny pieces, like popcorn shrimp, and is served in a sticky, sweet and sour sauce. Pair this with their sizzling rice soup or any noodle dish.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy