Tick activity currently high in Pa.

Studies examining the overwintering behaviors of North American hibernating bats are limited to a handful of species. We deployed temperature-sensitive transmitters on four species of bat that exhibit differences in their susceptibility to white nose syndrome (WNS; Myotis grisescens, M. leibii, M. sodalis, and Perimyotis subflavus) to determine if these differences are correlated with behavior exhibited during hibernation (i.e., torpor expression and arousal frequency). Mean torpor skin temperature (Tsk) and torpor bout duration varied significantly among species (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.024), but arousal Tsk and duration did not (P"‰â‰¥"‰0.057). One of the species with low susceptibility to WNS, M. leibii, had significantly shorter torpor bout durations (37.67"‰Â±"‰26.89Â h) than M. sodalis (260.67"‰Â±"‰41.33Â h), the species with medium susceptibility to WNS. Myotis leibii also had significantly higher torpor Tsk (18.57Â Â°C"‰Â±"‰0.20) than M. grisescens (13.33Â Â°C"‰Â±"‰0.60), a second species with low WNS susceptibility. The high susceptibility species, Perimyotis subflavus, exhibited low torpor Tsk (14.42Â Â°C"‰Â±"‰0.36) but short torpor bouts (72.36"‰Â±"‰32.16Â h). We demonstrate that the four cavernicolous species examined exhibit a wide range in torpid skin temperature and torpor bout duration. Information from this study may improve WNS management in multispecies hibernacula or individual species management by providing insight into how some species may differ in their techniques for overwinter survival.

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO