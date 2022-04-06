Antibody Cocktails Market Creating Positive Impact On the Industry Shares Global Forecast till 2027

With increasing antibiotic resistance, the use of plant derived antimicrobials (PDAs) has gained momentum. Here, we investigated the toxicity of trans-cinnamaldehyde, eugenol, and carvacrol after intramuscular injection in mice. Two doses of each PDA-300 and 500Â mg/kg body weight-and vehicle controls were injected into the muscle of the right hind limb of CD-1 adult mice (n"‰="‰8/treatment). Ten physical/behavioral parameters were monitored hourly for 2Â h and twice daily for 4Â days post-injection together with postmortem examination of leg muscles and organs. Within the first 2Â days of carvacrol treatment, one male died in each dose level and a third male receiving 500Â mg/kg was removed from the study. No mortality was seen with any other treatment. Among all 81 parameters examined, significant higher relative liver weights (300 and 500Â mg/kg eugenol groups; P"‰<"‰0.05) and relative kidney weights (300Â mg/kg carvacrol group; P"‰<"‰0.001) were observed. Taken together, little to mild toxicity was seen for trans-cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, respectively, while carvacrol exerted more toxicity in males. This study lays the foundation for future extensive work with large sample size, varied treatment durations, and additional treatment levels.
