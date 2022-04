The 2022 Lexus GX 460 is a sporty SUV that rivals Toyota’s 4Runner, but with a bit more luxury. With its body-on-frame build, three rows of seating, and intuitive controls, the 2022 Lexus GX 460 is the kind of luxury SUV that isn’t easy to miss. Consumer Reports also calls it the most reliable SUV of the year. So how much does the 2022 Lexus GX 460 cost, and what do you get for your money?

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO