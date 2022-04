LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A national shortage of school psychologists has increased since the pandemic, but the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is trying to ease the problem. Teachers have been working in challenging conditions during COVID-19, and spiking mental health issues is exacerbating the need for school psychologists, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. UWL is adding...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 18 DAYS AGO