Major League Baseball's Opening Day is finally here. The 2022 season will get underway Thursday afternoon, as the Cubs and Brewers kick off a seven-game slate. There were originally nine games on Thursday's schedule, but two of those games -- Yankees vs. Red Sox (originally set to be the first game of the 2022 MLB season) and Twins vs. Mariners -- have been postponed due to inclement weather. Both of those games were moved to Friday, when 16 teams will now play their openers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO