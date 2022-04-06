ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Building costs balloon for Centura hospital; opening delayed till next year

By Marissa Plescia ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new hospital has been delayed and will carry a higher price tag, The Gazette reported April 4. Because of supply chain disruptions,...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 1

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

170-bed Nevada hospital opens

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center in Reno opened to the public April 4 and adds 170 beds to the region, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. Each room in the facility is private and can change into an intensive care unit room. It also has a 24/7 emergency room. The hospital...
RENO, NV
beckershospitalreview.com

Tennessee hospital breaks ground on $200M upgrade

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center broke ground on a $200 million expansion and renovation, WKRN reported April 4. The project will improve almost every department, including labor and delivery, the neonatal intensive care unit, cardiology, emergency room and the intensive care unit. Country music singer Luke Bryan and his wife...
FRANKLIN, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Theft could delay Arkansas hospital opening

Construction on De Queen, Ark.-based Sevier County Medical Center could be delayed after a break-in at the facility March 31 in which installed copper lines and other items and tools were stolen. The hospital was scheduled to open in September, according to an April 1 Sevier County Medical Center news...
DE QUEEN, AR
beckershospitalreview.com

9 hospitals scaling back services

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. Below are nine hospitals that are cutting services. 1. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department and ending inpatient care at Atlanta Medical Center South in May. The hospital will be converted into an outpatient site, providing primary and rehabilitative care. Inpatient services will be consolidated to Atlanta Medical Center's main campus, Wellstar said.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Centennial, CO
Health
City
Fort Morgan, CO
City
Aurora, CO
City
Centennial, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Fort Morgan Times

Centura Health names next CEO of hospital in Fort Morgan

Centura Health, the region’s health care leader, announced Thursday, March 24, that Josh Neff will serve as the next Chief Executive Officer for Colorado Plains Medical Center. That leadership transition will happen upon completion of the hospital acquisition from LifePoint Health, which is expected to be finalized later this...
FORT MORGAN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Centura Health#St Clare Hospital
KXRM

Colorado Springs boy overdoses, mom helped purchase drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs took a life-ending dose of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is more than 80 times stronger than morphine. Court records show his mother provided him the money to buy the pills and connected him and his friends to the people selling the drugs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent hospital mergers and acquisitions

Eight deals involving health systems and hospitals have been announced, finalized or blocked since March 16. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health have completed their merger after the Colorado attorney general's office signed off on the deal March 31. 2. Penn Highlands Healthcare adds 8th hospital.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy