The Boyertown Community Library is saying farewell to Library Director Susan Lopez, who recently announced her resignation. “After 12 years, it is with mixed emotion that I am announcing my resignation as director of the Boyertown Community Library,” Lopez said in the announcement. “It has been such an honor to have served the community in this capacity and I look forward to being able to serve in different ways in the coming months. The library is a wonderful place, with wonderful people and I have been blessed to have been part of it.”

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO