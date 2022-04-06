ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans handle Kings to clinch playoff play-in spot

crescentcitysports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans were a mere afterthought. The 2021-22 season appeared over in just over a month’s time. First, there was the ill-advised statement by David Griffin that Zion Williamson would be ready to go for the season. Then, without Williamson and adjusting to a new, young,...

crescentcitysports.com

