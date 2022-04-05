ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tick activity currently high in Pa.

By Anna Ashcraft
Cover picture for the article(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tick activity is currently high in Pennsylvania. The PA Tick Research Lab weekly tick report shows there is a high risk for adult female blacklegged (deer) ticks in Pennsylvania for the week of April 1-8. Currently, there is only a mild risk for larval and nymph...

Tick and mosquito threat expected to be high in Pa. this spring

Spring 2022 looks to be “particularly buggy,” according to the biannual Bug Barometer report from the National Pest Management Association. Following an exceptionally warm winter, and with more warm temperatures and rainy conditions expected for much of the country, NPMA entomologists are expecting “a pesky pest season” with ants, mosquitoes, termites and ticks on the way.
Under a new threshold, the number of Pa. children with high lead levels is expected to almost double

After a fire at his home in Knoxville in July 2020, Roy Blankenship noticed a crocodile pattern in chipped and cracked paint on the walls. Mr. Blankenship, 46, was working for Pittsburgh Hilltop Alliance Property Stabilization Program to help residents in the community be alert to the hazards of lead in their homes, when he realized he might need the program’s services himself.
Everything to know about hummingbirds in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — When many people think about spring, they may think of animals coming out of hibernation, trees turning green as their leaves return, and how April showers bring May flowers. But, there is one animal that you may not think of when it comes to spring. It’s an animal that, if you blink, you […]
Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
Winter torpor expression varies in four bat species with differential susceptibility to white-nose syndrome

Studies examining the overwintering behaviors of North American hibernating bats are limited to a handful of species. We deployed temperature-sensitive transmitters on four species of bat that exhibit differences in their susceptibility to white nose syndrome (WNS; Myotis grisescens, M. leibii, M. sodalis, and Perimyotis subflavus) to determine if these differences are correlated with behavior exhibited during hibernation (i.e., torpor expression and arousal frequency). Mean torpor skin temperature (Tsk) and torpor bout duration varied significantly among species (P"‰â‰¤"‰0.024), but arousal Tsk and duration did not (P"‰â‰¥"‰0.057). One of the species with low susceptibility to WNS, M. leibii, had significantly shorter torpor bout durations (37.67"‰Â±"‰26.89Â h) than M. sodalis (260.67"‰Â±"‰41.33Â h), the species with medium susceptibility to WNS. Myotis leibii also had significantly higher torpor Tsk (18.57Â Â°C"‰Â±"‰0.20) than M. grisescens (13.33Â Â°C"‰Â±"‰0.60), a second species with low WNS susceptibility. The high susceptibility species, Perimyotis subflavus, exhibited low torpor Tsk (14.42Â Â°C"‰Â±"‰0.36) but short torpor bouts (72.36"‰Â±"‰32.16Â h). We demonstrate that the four cavernicolous species examined exhibit a wide range in torpid skin temperature and torpor bout duration. Information from this study may improve WNS management in multispecies hibernacula or individual species management by providing insight into how some species may differ in their techniques for overwinter survival.
No Poop for You: Manure Supplies Run Short as Fertilizer Prices Soar

CHICAGO (Reuters) - For nearly two decades, Abe Sandquist has used every marketing tool he can think of to sell the back end of a cow. Poop, after all, needs to go somewhere. The Midwestern entrepreneur has worked hard to woo farmers on its benefits for their crops. Now, facing...
