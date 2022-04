Sandy Lyle can still remember the first time. The 2023 Masters is likely to be the last time. Lyle created a little piece of history at Augusta National this week, having teed up in a major for the 100th time. He thereby becomes the first golfer from Scotland to achieve that not inconsequential feat. Not that the 64-year-old was aware of his milestone. “Nobody has ever mentioned that to me,” he said. “Does it make me feel better? Yes, a little bit. Something to tell the grandkids in years to come.” Lyle’s mood had been influenced by another missed Masters cut. “It’s not easy when you are making bogey after bogey,” he conceded.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO