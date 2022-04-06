ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County Health Department looking to get funding for Sexual Assault Response Team

By Ana Torrea
 2 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors held its budget workshop.

The Monterey County Health Department presented to the board that it was looking to rebuild its Sexual Assault Response Team since the SART Coordinator retired.

The current protocol for sexual assault survivors in Monterey County is to be sent to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose for forensic testing. The Monterey County Health Department is hoping to change that.

Monterey County Health Director Elsa Mendoza Jimenez went before supervisors on Tuesday and said the department is exploring options to contract with a local medical group that would have 24/7 forensic examiners.

Jimenez told KION it needs at least four to five forensic examiners to be able to staff the SART team 24/7.

Jimenez also said the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center is contracted with the Health Department to help staff SART's phone line.

"The cost of doing business now is significantly greater than back in 2007 when the county took over responsibility of housing the coordinator for the Sexual Assault Response Team and really operating the program on behalf of the county,” said Jimenez, “We are in dire need of investing in this.”

The department is requesting $250,000 to contract for forensic exam services. Funding for the $250,000 would come from the county’s general fund.

Budget hearings will happen on June 1 and June 2.

Jimenez said while the county sees about 100 to 120 forensic exams a year, it is mandated by the state to make sure that resources are available for members of the community.

Jimenez said they're looking to partner with Natividad Medical Center.

