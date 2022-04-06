ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Vuong

Announcing the winners of the 2022 Whiting Awards.

By Emily Firetog
Literary Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, in a ceremony at the New York Historical Society hosted by Maggie Nelson, the Whiting Foundation announced the ten new Whiting Award winners, an award “designed to recognize excellence and promise in a spectrum of...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

The 10 New Books You Should Be Reading This April

There’s something eminently satisfying about looking back into history and learning something new from the experience. This isn’t just history in the sense of wars, revolutions and governments — depending on the telling, the right history can teach you about the origins of a favorite meal or a transformative moment in the life of a beloved artist. Our recommended books for April include plenty of forays into an array of histories — works where you might end up with new insights into an old favorite.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Guggenheim Fellowships Go to Filmmaker Ja’Tovia Gary, Artist Maria Gaspar and More

Click here to read the full article. The Guggenheim Foundation announced the 2022 recipients of its fellowships, which are prized by artists because they can offer key funding at a significant stage of one’s career. Among the 180 winners this time around are photographers, filmmakers, and painters, in addition to a selection of writers, mathematicians, scientists, and academics. Because the funding level varies by grantee, an amount for each individual has not been disclosed. Winning a Guggenheim Fellowship is considered a grand achievement for an artist. The funding that the award comes with can allow creators of all kinds to undertake particularly...
ARTnews

Nancy Lane, Longest-Serving Studio Museum in Harlem Trustee, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Nancy Lane, an art collector and businesswoman who transformed New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem with her patronage, has died at 88. The New York Times, which first reported her death, said that she died on March 28 in Manhattan. Lane was the longest-serving board member at the Studio Museum. Having first joined the institution’s board in 1973, and later serving as its chair from 1987 to 1989, she helped build up the museum’s reputation as one of the most important sites for artists of African descent and as a key hub for Black...
MUSEUMS
State
New York State
The Independent

The International Booker Prize shortlist is in and its dominated by women authors

Awards season is here. And no, we’re not talking about the Oscars, the Golden Globes nor the BAFTAs. We’re talking about the ones that help to keep our screen time low: book awards, with the latest announcement being the International Booker Prize 2022 shortlist. Where celebrating authors is concerned, it’s been a good couple of weeks. The Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist shone a light on a stellar range of literature, championing debut and well-established writers alike. The British Book Awards shortlist, meanwhile, offered a similarly great collection of tomes to get stuck into, including crime novels and pageturners. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
1053rnb.com

Black Woman Poets Who Changed The World

Poetry is a form of art that has been used to heal, inform and empower people for centuries. Whether it’s literature, a spoken word performance, or even music, the art form acts as a catalyst to shed light on a plethora of ideas and feelings surrounding social justice issues, economic or societal conditions, as well as historic revolutions. Women have been at the forefront of poetry since the dawn of time, beginning with Enheduanna, the daughter of the Mesopotamian king Sargon of Akkad, who has been regarded as the earliest known woman author and poet, according to several sources.
MUSIC

