ALTON – Centerstone has named Stacy Seitz, LCPC, CADC, as its new clinical director. Under her leadership, Centerstone’s Medication-Assisted Treatment services have expanded and are a major piece of the organization’s planned growth in the future. She has a master's degree in Clinical Psychology. Before joining Centerstone Seitz worked with adolescents in addiction treatment, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and child and adolescent residential and psychiatric treatment.

ALTON, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO