ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Antibody Cocktails Market Creating Positive Impact On the Industry Shares Global Forecast till 2027

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

An antibody, also known as immunoglobulin, is a protective protein produced by the body's immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance known as an antigen. Antigens are a diverse group of substances that include pathogenic organisms as well as toxic materials such as insect venom, bacteria, or...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.51 Billion | By Product (vaccination and drug therapy) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Herpes Zoster Therapeutics Market value is set to grow by USD 4.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by Product (vaccination and drug therapy) and Geography...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop coated probiotics that could be effectively delivered into the human gut

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed probiotics with a unique edible coating that ensures the beneficial bacteria successfully reach the intestine once they are ingested. Probiotics are defined by the World Health Organization as live microorganisms, which when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Sugar-coated nanoparticles target macrophages, reverse pulmonary fibrosis 

Scientists at the University of Illinois Chicago have developed a treatment for pulmonary fibrosis by using nanoparticles coated in mannose—a type of sugar—to stop a population of lung cells called macrophages that contribute to lung tissue scarring. The cell-targeting method holds promise for preventing this severe lung scarring disease, which can result in life-threatening complications like shortness of breath. 
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Market Trends#Eli Lilly And Company#Cipla Inc#Imdevimab
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Eisai: Economic Arrangements of Amendment to Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Collaboration Agreement with Biogen

TOKYO, Mar 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the following economic arrangements agreed in the amendment to Alzheimer's disease collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc. separately announced today. Effective as of January 1, 2023, Eisai will receive a tiered royalty on net sales of ADUHELM rather than sharing global profits and losses. The details of the royalty rates are shown in the table below.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Immune regulation by fungal strain diversity in inflammatory bowel disease

The fungal microbiota (mycobiota) is an integral part of the complex multikingdom microbial community colonizing the mammalian gastrointestinal tract and has an important role in immune regulation1,2,3,4,5,6. Although aberrant changes in the mycobiota have been linked to several diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease3,4,5,6,7,8,9, it is currently unknown whether fungal species captured by deep sequencing represent living organisms and whether specific fungi have functional consequences for disease development in affected individuals. Here we developed a translational platform for the functional analysis of the mycobiome at the fungal-strain- and patient-specific level. Combining high-resolution mycobiota sequencing, fungal culturomics and genomics, a CRISPR"“Cas9-based fungal strain editing system, in vitro functional immunoreactivity assays and in vivo models, this platform enables the examination of host"“fungal crosstalk in the human gut. We discovered a rich genetic diversity of opportunistic Candida albicans strains that dominate the colonic mucosa of patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Among these human-gut-derived isolates, strains with high immune-cell-damaging capacity (HD strains) reflect the disease features of individual patients with ulcerative colitis and aggravated intestinal inflammation in vivo through IL-1Î²-dependent mechanisms. Niche-specific inflammatory immunity andÂ interleukin-17A-producing T helper cell (TH17 cell) antifungal responses by HD strains in the gut were dependent on the C. albicans-secreted peptide toxin candidalysin during the transition from a benign commensal to a pathobiont state. These findings reveal the strain-specific nature of host"“fungal interactions in the human gut and highlight new diagnostic and therapeutic targets for diseases of inflammatory origin.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Nature.com

Effects of intramuscularly injected plant-derived antimicrobials in the mouse model

With increasing antibiotic resistance, the use of plant derived antimicrobials (PDAs) has gained momentum. Here, we investigated the toxicity of trans-cinnamaldehyde, eugenol, and carvacrol after intramuscular injection in mice. Two doses of each PDA-300 and 500Â mg/kg body weight-and vehicle controls were injected into the muscle of the right hind limb of CD-1 adult mice (n"‰="‰8/treatment). Ten physical/behavioral parameters were monitored hourly for 2Â h and twice daily for 4Â days post-injection together with postmortem examination of leg muscles and organs. Within the first 2Â days of carvacrol treatment, one male died in each dose level and a third male receiving 500Â mg/kg was removed from the study. No mortality was seen with any other treatment. Among all 81 parameters examined, significant higher relative liver weights (300 and 500Â mg/kg eugenol groups; P"‰<"‰0.05) and relative kidney weights (300Â mg/kg carvacrol group; P"‰<"‰0.001) were observed. Taken together, little to mild toxicity was seen for trans-cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, respectively, while carvacrol exerted more toxicity in males. This study lays the foundation for future extensive work with large sample size, varied treatment durations, and additional treatment levels.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Shares of Citius jump 18% on new data for experimental lymphoma drug

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. CTXR, -6.25% were up 18.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company shared positive topline data from a Phase 3 clinical trial for its experimental treatment for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Citius said it plans to submit an application for approval of the investigational therapy, I/Ontak, to the Food and Drug Administration in the second half of this year based on this data. Citius shares have soared 19.5% so far this year, while the S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

At AAN, Janssen Shows IgG Levels are Effective Biomarker for gMG Treatments

Data from Janssen’s Phase II study of nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) shows that serum IgG levels can be used as a supportive biomarker to help manage this disease. Consequently, rather than waiting months to determine whether a therapy for this rare, hard-to-treat neuromuscular disorder is effective, physicians can use the biomarker in conjunction with the clinical examination to make that determination within a few weeks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mutational scanning of spike RBD protein for enhanced ACE2 affinity emerging Southeast Asia in the late transmission phase

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the quality of life and economic systems all over the world, as the virus can be transmitted from human to human via air-droplets. Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified in 2019, the virus has naturally mutated over time. Southeast Asia is one of the areas in the world that has implemented various procedures and measures to slow down the disease outbreaks. The first cluster of COVID-19 was identified from the tourist-travel history, and then the diversity of coronavirus victims has posed a serious issue of human security on a massive scale. To evaluate whether or not naturally occurring mutations have strengthened the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, we computed in silico the structural dynamics of the RBD-spike protein mutation enhancing ACE2-binding. When considering emerging variations in Southeast Asia, 14 dominant mutations were analyzed by applying the structural and energetic characterization using MD simulations. The ones in the RBD region displayed higher affinity to ACE2 due to the improved interfacial stability of the RBD Î²-strand surrounding the ACE2 across salt bridge hotspots. The binding hotspots and structurally conserved conformational-epitopes have been identified, which are deleterious for RBD mutation and ACE2 binding. We present an interactive visualization to facilitate the development of effective neutralizing agents for vaccination, prevention and treatment.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Moderna Expands Product Line, Global Efforts, with IAVI Partnership

Building on the success of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, Moderna, Inc. is partnering with the nonprofit scientific research organization IAVI to develop treatments and vaccines against global health threats. In particular, they will focus on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), antimicrobial-resistant enteric infection and COVID-19. “We are excited to partner with IAVI...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Gastric cancer cell-derived extracellular vesicles elevate E2F7 expression and activate the MAPK/ERK signaling to promote peritoneal metastasis through the delivery of SNHG12

Cancer cell-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) have extensive application in the formation of their environment, including metastasis. This study explored the ability of gastric cancer (GC) cell-derived EVs-mediated microRNA-129-5p/E2F transcription factor 7/mitogen-activated protein kinase/extracellular regulated protein kinase (miR-129-5p/E2F7/MAPK/ERK) axis to affect the peritoneal metastasis of GC by delivering lncRNA small nucleolar RNA host gene 12 (SNHG12). EV-derived lncRNA and SNHG12/miR-129-5p/E2F7 network were determined by bioinformatics analysis. The regulatory relationship among SNHG12, miR-129-5p, and E2F7 was verified using a combination of dual-luciferase reporter gene, RNA immunoprecipitation, and RNA pull-down assays. The SNHG12, miR-129-5p, and E2F7 expression was measured by RT-qPCR. After GC cell-derived EVs were isolated and co-cultured with human peritoneal mesothelial cells (HPMCs), the uptake of EVs by HPMCs was observed under laser scanning confocal microscopy. Cell viability and apoptosis were examined using cell counting kit-8 and flow cytometry, respectively. Western blot analysis was performed to measure the mesothelial"“mesenchymal transition (MMT)-related protein expression. The pathological and morphological characteristics of metastatic tumors in nude mice were observed by hematoxylin"“eosin staining. A high SNHG12 expression was correlated with the poor prognosis of patients with GC. GC-derived EVs led to increased HPMC apoptosis and MMT by transferring SNHG12, whereas the knockdown of SNHG12 annulled the aforementioned results. SNHG12 sponged miR-129-5p to boost E2F7 expression and activate the MAPK/ERK signaling, thus inducing HPMC apoptosis and MMT. In vivo experiments further verified that EVs derived from GC cells promoted peritoneal metastasis in nude mice. GC cell-derived EVs elevated the E2F7 expression and activated the MAPK/ERK signaling to promote peritoneal metastasis through the delivery of SNHG12.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Rhodopsin Signaling Study Could Present New Opportunities for GPCR Drug Discovery

In a new study at University of California, Irvine, researchers have revealed the impact of native lipids on rhodopsin signaling and regeneration, which may usher in a new paradigm for discovery of drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). GPCRs are cell surface receptors that respond to a variety of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-term outcome of renal nerve denervation (RDN) for resistant hypertension

We aimed to determine the long-term outcome of renal denervation (RDN). All patients with resistant hypertension who underwent RDN between 2012 and 2018 at Siriraj Hospital were included in the study. Patients were followed up at 3, 6, and 12 months and then annually up to 9 years. Effectiveness of the RDN outcome was defined by either (1) a reduction in office systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mmHg, (2) a reduction in the number of antihypertensive drugs taken, or (3) both outcomes being achieved. In total, 18 RDN procedures were performed during the study period. The mean and longest follow-up periods were 52 months and 104 months, respectively. Heterogeneous BP responses after RDN for resistant hypertension were observed. Effectiveness of the RDN outcome was achieved in 88% of the patients at 1 year and in >80% of the patients during the entire follow-up at each time point up to 9 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy