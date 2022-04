*Affiliate links included in article, commission is earned upon sales*. As a former beauty advisor for a popular retail chain, I've learned about the benefits of many popular ingredients in skin care for all skin types. The issue for me was that they tend to be pretty expensive, and all required repeated use over time for the full benefit of the product. As I got older, I moved towards more natural skin and haircare remedies like virgin, organic coconut oil. After my research and trial-and-error tests on myself, I deemed coconut oil a winner!

4 DAYS AGO