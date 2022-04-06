ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

MARSHALL: Clarence Thomas is No Thurgood Marshall

By David W. Marshall
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ir05_0f1iEfBB00

As we watched Clarence Thomas participate in the dismantling of voting rights protections, which Thurgood Marshall fought for as a civil rights lawyer, it is hard for many to accept Thomas as worthy of a monument.

The post MARSHALL: Clarence Thomas is No Thurgood Marshall appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Mic

AOC calls for Clarence Thomas’s impeachment

Clarence Thomas is one of those people where it’s hard to politely summarize your feelings about them. The hyper-conservative Supreme Court justice has spent his nearly three decades on the bench blocking social progress at virtually every turn. But now, some Democratic legislators are calling for Thomas’s resignation following reports of alleged ethical breaches.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

If Justice Thomas Were Impeached, He'd Be the Second in History

As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Beware the Supreme Court conspiracy theorist power couple

This is an opinion cartoon. The wife of a Supreme Court justice is going full-on conspiracy theorist in an effort to overthrow an election. What could go wrong?. Ginni Thomas has some ‘splainin’ to do. Her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has some ethical cleansing and recusing to do. Better yet, Thomas has some resigning to do. Maybe Chief Justice John Roberts can help nudge him in that direction. This scandal casts a shadow of corruption over the entire SCOTUS.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Civil Rights
Mic

Democrats are absolutely bungling this Clarence Thomas thing

At this point, it’s fairly incontrovertible that longtime right-wing operator Ginni Thomas, wife of arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, used her position in the uppermost echelons of political power to not only gain access to former President Donald Trump, but to also actively help plan the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Whether her ability to influence policy within the Trump camp amounted to power player, or mere wannabe, her proximity to both the executive and judicial branches of government has placed her and her husband at the heart of a long-simmering controversy over Thomas’s role on the bench and his ability to be fair, impartial, and neutral in his judicial work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

AOC calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to RESIGN over his wife Ginni's texts on overturning the election - while Democrats demand court ask him to recuse himself from all Capitol riot cases

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court, or if not then be impeached, taking Democrats' calls for recusal a step further amid texts revealing his wife's involvement in the election fraud claims that led to Jan. 6. 'Clarence Thomas should resign. If not,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGRZ TV

Yes, a Supreme Court justice has been impeached before

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent text messages urging former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's debunked claims that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
964
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy