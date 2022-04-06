DH at Hamline moved to April 11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State hockey fans from around the state have been flocking to Boston, Mass., all week to attend the Frozen Four, but those who couldn’t attend in person are still showing their support for the Mavericks back at home. Viewing parties for the game...
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This wee, Hermantown’s Michael Lau announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to joining the Augsburg football team. Lau was on the All-Conference and All-Section Team last season after throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a senior. One of those touchdowns was the epic hail mary pass to Beau Janzig that gave the Hawks a stunning win on the road over Duluth East.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The UMD baseball team swept Sioux Falls 7-3 in Game 1 and 11-6 in Game 2. The Bulldogs will have their home opener on Sunday as they will host Winona State for a double header, followed by a single game on Monday. The series will take place at Wade Stadium.
Between athletics and other extracurriculars, 67 Owatonna High School students competed in state-level competitions during the winter season. State qualifying teams and individuals include adapted floor hockey (12), boys basketball (18), DECA state finals (4), diving (1), gymnastics (9), Knowledge Bowl (5), mock trial (10 students), and wrestling (8). The...
DULUTH, Minn. – There three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mother Nature not caring about your kids’ baseball game, including at Duluth Denfeld. Tuesday, The Hunters were supposed to open their season at home against Hermantown. That was postponed due to weather and Thursday’s game between the Hunters and Duluth East will not happen either, which means more time indoors and waiting for things to clear up outside.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins decided Wednesday to postpone their season opener against the Seattle Mariners by a day until Friday because of expected bad weather. The forecast for today at Target Field called for a mix of rain and snow. Joe Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander, is scheduled to be the first rookie to start for the Twins on opening day since Tom Hall in 1969. Acquired from Tampa Bay on July 22 in the Nelson Cruz trade, Ryan was a member of the U.S. team that won a silver medal at last summer’s Olympics. Robbie Ray is to start for the Mariners.
MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – Twins fans will have to wait one more day before opening day at Target Field. The Twins have postponed the 2022 opening day game to Friday because of the forecasted weather. The Twins were scheduled to have its home opener against the Seattle Mariners at 3:10...
Thursday night during halftime of the Timberwolves home game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota State High School Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was introduced. Among the 15 person class includes Moose Lake native Annie Adamczak and Duluth's Terry Kunze. A 1961 Duluth Central graduate, Kunze led...
Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association has announced some awards related to the recently concluded high school boys basketball season. Class AAAA Rosemount Head Coach Lance Walsten (former Faribault HC) Section Academic Team Champions:. Class A. Section 1: Goodhue Head Coach Matt Halverson. Section 2: Springfield Head Coach Lance Larson. Section 3:...
The Minnesota State Mavericks hit the ice inside TD Garden Wednesday afternoon ahead of its Frozen Four match-up against Minnesota as fans are starting to trickle into town. Morgan native setting world records in sport of hydrofoil. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Breaking records, barriers and norms. Morgan native MJ Buckley,...
Comments / 1