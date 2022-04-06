WILLIAMS: Honoring Black Women

Often times, it takes far too long for talented Black women in Hollywood to get their flowers. Fortunately, Essence Magazine is helping lead the way in honoring Black women who are blazing a path of their own in the world film and television. Not long before the industry’s biggest stars gather into the Dolby Theater, Essence Magazine put together its annual “Black Women In Hollywood” gala. This year, honorees included Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, Nia Long and Chanté Adams. Stars like Will Smith, Donald Glover and Serena Williams were also in attendance. The event’s program was headlined by remarks from Ellis, who is nominated for her first Academy Award this evening.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO