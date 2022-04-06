ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Letter regarding graduate student unionization election

By MIT News Office
mit.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following letter was sent to MIT graduate students, and subsequently shared with the wider MIT community, today by Chancellor Melissa Nobles and Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate and Graduate Education Ian A. Waitz. To MIT graduate students,. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has counted the ballots from the...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

NMSU graduate students rally for tuition coverage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Dozens of New Mexico State University graduate students plan on rallied for full tuition coverage at the board of regents meeting on Monday afternoon. "Rather than work with us to negotiate solutions, you continue to work against us," said Matthew Varakian, a student pursuing his graduate degree in astronomy. “Invest in NMSU. Pay your workers."
PROTESTS
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Haugland Dedicated To Students; Should Be Re-Elected To School Committee

NATICK – I am writing on behalf of Henry Haugland who is running for re-election to the Natick Public School Committee. Henry has been a friend since he, Joel Bradford and I started the RoboNatick program at Natick High School in 2006. His two sons were part of my courses when I was teaching at Natick High School. Henry is a person of his word and has the students in Natick in his heart.
NATICK, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

International Documentary Association Staffers File for Union Election

Staffers at the International Documentary Association have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board after management told them their group was voluntarily recognized, but they say no official paperwork was signed. Members of the Documentary Workers United group filed on Friday, after a deadline that they had given management to sign a letter of recognition from their labor partner, the Communications Workers of American Local 9003, had passed. Group members say that they asked management to sign their mission statement while the CWA requested a signature for the letter of recognition, but neither statement was...
LABOR ISSUES
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Clark 'prepared to engage' in process of unionizing after graduate workers voted in favor

WORCESTER — Clark University will engage with the Clark University Graduate Workers United union in collective bargaining after workers voted in favor of unionization Tuesday and Wednesday.  "We are prepared to engage in that process as soon as the parties are ready to do so," the university said in a press release. "Our sincere commitment continues to be doing everything we can to ensure our students’ concerns are carefully and thoroughly addressed." ...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Graduate Students#Student Union#Unionization#Labor Relations#College#Mit#Nlrb#The United Electrical#The Mit Gsu
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Social worker sues Massachusetts university after she was asked to 'defend her WHITENESS' during interview for professorship she didn't get

A licensed social worker who unsuccessfully applied for a professorship at Bridgewater State University last summer has sued the college, after she was allegedly asked to defend her 'whiteness' during an interview. Donna Johnston, a therapist in Plainfield, Connecticut, filed the race and employment discrimination suit in Massachusetts Superior Court...
COLLEGES
WAFB

Biden-Harris Administration announces resources for HBCUs that recently experienced bomb threats

WASHINGTON, DC - In the last three months, more than one-third of our country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats. While, thankfully, no explosive devices were found on any of these campuses, significant and lasting damage has been done by threatening the safety and security of the students, faculty, and staff at these institutions.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
Fox News

Yale law students' free speech protest ignores 'consequences' of disruption: Vivek Ramaswamy

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on a segment of "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to comment on the state of free speech at U.S. colleges. The Yale Law graduate commented on a recent controversy surrounding some of his alma mater's students who disrupted a free speech event held on campus last month, and said that one of the admirable traits of protesting entails facing the consequences.
PROTESTS
Fast Company

Top architect: ‘When I was first hired at Harvard, my male counterpart was paid 30% more’

Monica Ponce de León made history in 2007, when she became the first Hispanic architect to win the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award in Architecture. It’s far from the only barrier the Venezuelan American architect has broken in her decades-long career. A leader in using digital fabrication and robotics to enhance her work, Ponce de León was a founding partner of Office dA, then launched her firm MPdL Studio in 2011. She’s drawn to the intersection of public and private spaces, most recently with the Pompano Beach Public Library and Cultural Center. As the dean of Princeton University School of Architecture, Ponce de León has continued to advocate for changes in the architecture profession, including to the licensure process, which has too many obstacles for people of color.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Reason.com

More on the Students' Disruption of the Yale Law School Event

For my earlier post on the incident, see here; three follow-ups:. [1.] Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (Berkeley Law)—one of the most prominent liberal constitutional law scholars in the country—and Chancellor Howard Gillman (UC Irvine) had a Washington Post op-ed, "Free speech doesn't mean hecklers get to shut down campus debate"; an excerpt:
COLLEGES
Urban Milwaukee

NLRB Upholds Colectivo Union Election

The workers attempting to start a union at Colectivo Coffee scored a major victory this week. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) upheld the results of a March 2021 union election that saw the workers vote in favor of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 (IBEW) representing them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Ohio Capital Journal

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices could fundamentally reshape the college admissions process later this year when it takes up two landmark cases challenging affirmative action in higher education. The court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and […] The post Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy